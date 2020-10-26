Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $279,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after buying an additional 36,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79.

