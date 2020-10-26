KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Sells $4,412,622.20 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $4,412,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $38,074,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KBH stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

