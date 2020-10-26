Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) President Sells $1,579,854.56 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Envestnet stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Envestnet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 424.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.