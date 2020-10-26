Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $1,680,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,680,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 572,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,072,950.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

