Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 39,513 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $462.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

