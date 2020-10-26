Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 39,513 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $462.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 39,513 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 39,513 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Bank of America Corp DE Has $160,000 Stake in NatWest Group plc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $160,000 Stake in NatWest Group plc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,161 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,161 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,248 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,248 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,245 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,245 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 8,189 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 8,189 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report