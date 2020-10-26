Bank of America Corp DE Has $160,000 Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 228.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.44.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

