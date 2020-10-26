Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,161 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASPU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8,739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203,086 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of ASPU opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.74. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

