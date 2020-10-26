Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,248 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Unity Bancorp worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 101,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of UNTY opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

