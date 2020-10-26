Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,245 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CFO Matthew T. Funke acquired 1,074 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,496. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

SMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

