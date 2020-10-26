Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 8,189 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORRF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORRF. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

