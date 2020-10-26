Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Qiwi plc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $962.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

QIWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

