Bank of America Corp DE Has $163,000 Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

