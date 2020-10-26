Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 40.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $482.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

