Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Escalade worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Escalade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Escalade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCA stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. Escalade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $292.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESCA shares. TheStreet raised Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Aegis started coverage on Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

