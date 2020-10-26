Bank of America Corp DE Takes $164,000 Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADCT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,366,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,719,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,211,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

