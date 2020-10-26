Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Energy Fuels worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

