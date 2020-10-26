Bank of America Corp DE Has $165,000 Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of DermTech worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.74.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $82,286.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $26,725.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

