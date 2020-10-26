Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Agenus were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agenus by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 56.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 719,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 39.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 137.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 33.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.94 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

