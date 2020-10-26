Bank of America Corp DE Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SREV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 229,968 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 61,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $97,163.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,482.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Damien Naughton sold 21,479 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $26,419.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,384,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,149 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

