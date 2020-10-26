Bank of America Corp DE Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.14. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

