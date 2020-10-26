Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,156,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 862,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $439.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

