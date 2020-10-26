TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 49.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,697,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 561,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 66,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

