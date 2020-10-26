American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSC. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Superconductor by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $346.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.99. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

