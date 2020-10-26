Bank of America Corp DE Takes Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $1,887,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $866,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PFSweb by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Equities analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

