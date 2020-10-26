UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. DA Davidson upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.18 on Monday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.