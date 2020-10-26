Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,388 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of CyberOptics worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

