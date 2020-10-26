Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.45. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc bought 21,237,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $385,464,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $157,807.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $176,634. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AKCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

