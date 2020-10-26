Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of MediciNova worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 151.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 121.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.44 on Monday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNOV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

