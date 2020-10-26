Bank of America Corp DE Sells 254 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SiTime were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SiTime by 419.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.10. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $98.63.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,810,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,552,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $456,673.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $9,022,410. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

