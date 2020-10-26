CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 882.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $629.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,724.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

