Bank of America Corp DE Has $171,000 Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of National CineMedia worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley Securities reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

