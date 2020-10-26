Bank of America Corp DE Sells 883,946 Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 883,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $85,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $135,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

NYSE GOL opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.