Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Spark Energy worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 206,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Spark Energy stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $330.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $128.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

