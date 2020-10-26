Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Howard Bancorp worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3,243.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

