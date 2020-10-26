Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,652 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $819.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.99. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $117.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 110.23% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

