Bank of America Corp DE Has $173,000 Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in REV Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in REV Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REV Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $8.25 on Monday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $523.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.74 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

