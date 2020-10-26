Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 653,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

