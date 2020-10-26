SVB Leerink Comments on Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. Argus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

