FY2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Increased by SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

NYSE EW opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

