FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

