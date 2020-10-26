Truist Securiti Comments on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

PAG opened at $55.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.