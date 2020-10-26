Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pool Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $361.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $371.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,793 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,327. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

