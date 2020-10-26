Ovintiv Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

OVV stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after buying an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $3,728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

