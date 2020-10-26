PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.47.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.99 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,220,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.