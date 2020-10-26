Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Owl Rock Capital has been witnessing strong revenue momentum since 2015, driven by interest income and growth strategies. It continues to seek opportunities in stable, large and recession-resistant businesses, which, in turn, will aid revenues. It flaunts a strong capital position by virtue of its impressive balance sheet, which enables it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. However, its shares have underperformed its industry year to date. It has been witnessing an elevated expense level, which is likely to escalate owing to its investments. Pressure on interest income is a concern. Although the company boasted a strong portfolio of investments in other firms consisting of several new commitments, the metric has been declining since 2019.A Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report 3Q results on Nov 4.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORCC. ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

In related news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,700 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $247,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

