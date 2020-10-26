North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $14.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.