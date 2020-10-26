Credit Suisse Group Raises Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $134.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.44.

NYSE:MTH opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $704,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,300 shares of company stock worth $17,027,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

