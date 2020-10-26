National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $44,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

