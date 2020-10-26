Brokers Issue Forecasts for Banner Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BANR. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 151,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Banner by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

