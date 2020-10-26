Credit Suisse Group Lowers Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $26.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after purchasing an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 317,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,007,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

